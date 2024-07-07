SeVi Boutique Hotel
Win a vacation in the island paradise of Zanzibar!
Summer, beach and sunshine - that's what most people want. While the summer in Austria has been changeable, the wait for the sun could soon be over for two lucky winners. krone.at is giving away a voucher for a one-week stay for 2 people in cooperation with the luxurious SeVi Boutique Hotel on Zanzibar!
Crystal-clear water, fine sandy beaches and paradisiacal nature - it's not for nothing that the island of Zanzibar is one of the most popular and up-and-coming vacation destinations in the world. Visitor numbers tripled between 2011 and 2022.
Luxurious comfort and Austrian hospitality
Austrian entrepreneurs Christian and Barbara Wymetal, who have been successfully operating on the dream island for 18 years, are also tapping into this potential. Their SeVi Boutique Hotel on the picturesque coast of Zanzibar combines luxurious comfort with Austrian hospitality and has been setting new standards since it opened in 2011.
Since 2017, the average occupancy rate has been around 80 percent and the growth has been financed exclusively by the hotel's own funds. Guests come from all corners of the world, but mainly from France and the DACH region. The hotel currently comprises 13 exclusive bungalows and a beach villa and will soon be expanded by 6000 square meters or seven additional bungalows due to high demand. A crowd-investing campaign was recently launched on the CONDA platform, the pioneer in digital corporate financing, to accelerate these construction projects.
Exceptional cuisine at award-winning level
In addition to the unique location and high standards of hygiene at Austrian level, the exceptional cuisine is a key part of the SeVi Boutique Hotel's success story. Award-winning chef Lukas Nagl, who built up the hotel's kitchen during his six-month stay in Zanzibar, has had a lasting impact on the culinary identity.
The current head chef, Marco Pohlner, who previously cooked at "Hangar 7" for two and a half years, is also no stranger to the scene and is continuing SeVi's culinary path. The team consists of 75 employees, most of whom grew up in the village of Kigomani, where the hotel is located. The boutique hotel is therefore not only a place of luxury, but also of social interaction and shared responsibility for the development of the island.
Take part and win a luxury stay
You now have the chance to experience this dream vacation for yourself, as we are giving away a voucher for 2 people worth up to 2,000 euros,
including the following services:
- 1 week's accommodation with breakfast at the SeVi Boutique Hotel
- 1 private candlelight dinner on the beach
- 2 massages (of your choice) per person
- Airport transfer (there and back)
The period of stay is freely selectable - August 2024 as well as Christmas and New Year's Eve 2024 are excluded. The voucher is valid until December 2025.
Please note that the following services are not included
- Flights
- Consumption other than breakfast in the "A la Carte" restaurant and at the bar of the SeVi Boutique Hotel
