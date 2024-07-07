Win a vacation in the island paradise of Zanzibar!

Since 2017, the average occupancy rate has been around 80 percent and the growth has been financed exclusively by the hotel's own funds. Guests come from all corners of the world, but mainly from France and the DACH region. The hotel currently comprises 13 exclusive bungalows and a beach villa and will soon be expanded by 6000 square meters or seven additional bungalows due to high demand. A crowd-investing campaign was recently launched on the CONDA platform, the pioneer in digital corporate financing, to accelerate these construction projects.