Julia Roberts: “Smooch photo” for 22nd wedding anniversary
"TWO AND TWENTY YEARS!" Julia Roberts celebrates herself and her husband on Instagram. "Pretty Woman" posted a retro photo of her passionately kissing Danny Moder on their wedding anniversary.
The background to their jubilation is also a deep satisfaction that they have shown the naysayers.
Hollywood had not given the marriage a long-term chance when the Oscar winner and the cameraman tied the knot in 2002. But the celebrity parents of twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (19) and son Henry (17) proved everyone wrong.
Family life is "the best thing ever"
In an interview with the TV magazine "CBS Sunday Morning" last year, Roberts revealed how happy she is as a wife and mother: "The life I've built with my husband and our children is the best thing ever."
That's why she can hardly wait to return to her family in the evening after a job: "Acting has always been my dream job. But it still feels like a triumph to come home!"
Roberts calls her Danny the love of her life. She also revealed in the interview how she and Moder manage to keep their love life alive: "We always write each other little letters. I still have the first one Danny sent me. It's seven pages long."
She has kept the love letter and wants to show it to her daughter one day: "I'll say to Hazel: 'Here, read this. This is the man you should be looking out for!"
