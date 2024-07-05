Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Love of her life

Julia Roberts: “Smooch photo” for 22nd wedding anniversary

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 07:01

"TWO AND TWENTY YEARS!" Julia Roberts celebrates herself and her husband on Instagram. "Pretty Woman" posted a retro photo of her passionately kissing Danny Moder on their wedding anniversary.

comment0 Kommentare

The background to their jubilation is also a deep satisfaction that they have shown the naysayers.

Hollywood had not given the marriage a long-term chance when the Oscar winner and the cameraman tied the knot in 2002. But the celebrity parents of twins Hazel and Phinnaeus (19) and son Henry (17) proved everyone wrong.

Family life is "the best thing ever"
In an interview with the TV magazine "CBS Sunday Morning" last year, Roberts revealed how happy she is as a wife and mother: "The life I've built with my husband and our children is the best thing ever."

That's why she can hardly wait to return to her family in the evening after a job: "Acting has always been my dream job. But it still feels like a triumph to come home!"

Love of her life
Roberts calls her Danny the love of her life. She also revealed in the interview how she and Moder manage to keep their love life alive: "We always write each other little letters. I still have the first one Danny sent me. It's seven pages long."

She has kept the love letter and wants to show it to her daughter one day: "I'll say to Hazel: 'Here, read this. This is the man you should be looking out for!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf