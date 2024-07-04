Vorteilswelt
"Concrete indications"

Violating the law? SPÖ takes aim at Kickl

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 21:00

The SPÖ suspects FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl of having violated a law and therefore wants to convene the incompatibility committee. "There are concrete indications," emphasized red finance spokesperson Jan Krainer on Thursday.

Specifically, the incompatibility and transparency law is being violated. Krainer claimed that there was information suggesting that Kickl had allegedly violated the transparency rules. The FPÖ did not wish to comment on this for the time being.

"Kickl's reports incomplete or incorrect"
In a letter to the chairman of the incompatibility committee, Green MP David Stögmüller, Krainer explains that he has "concrete indications" that Kickl's reports under the Transparency Act are "incomplete or incorrect".

According to Krainer, the letter was also sent to National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP), Court of Auditors President Margit Kraker and the parliamentary groups of all parliamentary parties.

Committee could also meet in the summer
Krainer asks Stögmüller to "schedule a meeting of the incompatibility committee as soon as possible". In addition, the Reds want to introduce a "motion for a declaration of permanence" of the incompatibility committee at the end of the agenda in the plenary session on Friday, including a short debate. If accepted, the committee could also meet over the summer.

The committee could then initiate an inquiry procedure, for example, in which Kickl would have to submit further documents. Should the need arise, the committee would also have the opportunity to carry out investigations itself, explained Krainer. In any case, all parliamentary means would be exhausted.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

