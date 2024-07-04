Applicant attacked by dog during job interview

This should also generally apply to large dogs with a height at the withers of more than 40 centimetres or a weight of more than 20 kilograms. Specifically, this would mean that in addition to the general certificate of competence - six hours for small dogs - owners of these dogs would also have to pass a practical test, a so-called everyday suitability test. This involves testing the behavior of the dog and owner in normal everyday situations, such as in traffic or around crowds of people.