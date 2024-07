Tickets for the Rainhard Fendrich concert!

With his new album in his luggage, Austropop legend Rainhard Fendrich will, as reported, also be making a stop in Klagenfurt's Wörthersee-Ostbucht. "Symphonisch in Schönbrunn" is the name of the new work by the 69-year-old Austropop legend, which Fendrich recorded together with the Salzburg Philharmonic Orchestra. And he has even made a comeback in the charts with it.