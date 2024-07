Transformer fire in Pinzgau leads to power outage

The fire department rushed to the scene of the fire in Bruck an der Großglocknerstraße and is currently still extinguishing the fire, according to Salzburg AG. Alert level 2 was issued. "For around three to four minutes, 2,000 households were without power", the report continues. People in parts of Walchen, Uttendorf, Piesendorf, Niedernsill, Kaprun, Humersdorf and Lengdorf were affected. The power grid was stabilized again by switching the power supply.