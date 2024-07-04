Razed to the ground
Moscow: District of Chassiv Yar captured
Russia says it has captured a district of the strategically important city of Chassiv Yar in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. Kiev had previously reported the deaths of five people and dozens of injured in Russian attacks on the industrial city of Dnipro.
Russian soldiers had "liberated" the Novi district, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced in Moscow on Wednesday. Chassiv Yar is located around ten kilometers from Bachmut, which was captured by Russian troops in May 2023 after long battles. A breakthrough could make it easier for the Russian army to gain access to important mining towns such as Kramatorsk in the Donbass, which are still controlled by Ukraine. Initially, it was not clear whether the Russian soldiers had also succeeded in overcoming a canal in the east of the small town, which had previously served as a natural line of defense for the Ukrainian army.
The news channel "DeepState", which is close to the Ukrainian military, stated on the online service Telegram that the Novi district "was completely razed to the ground". Further resistance would only have led to high casualties. "Withdrawing from the neighborhood is therefore a logical, albeit difficult, decision," it continued.
Ukraine: Situation "extremely difficult"
Ukraine rejected the Russian reports. "We see no let-up in the artillery attacks. The enemy is using artillery and multiple rocket launchers," the spokesman for the 24th Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, which is defending the city, told the state television station Suspilne. The situation is "extremely difficult" and there is fighting around the canal. "The situation remains tense. But the 24th Brigade is holding its positions."
The Russian army has been advancing on the front bit by bit over the past few months. At the same time, Russia is continuing its daily airstrikes on Ukraine, particularly on the cities and energy infrastructure.
Five people killed in attack in Dnipro
According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, five people were killed in a Russian attack in the city of Dnipro on Wednesday. "35 people were injured, including a child," Selenskyj wrote in online networks. Regional governor Serhij Lysak stated that a 14-year-old girl was among the injured.
The news portal Medusa published an eyewitness video:
Ukrainian media published amateur footage of the attack, showing a large cloud of smoke over the city. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, shared photos online of buildings torn open and shards of glass scattered across the ground. "This is what one of the city's shopping centers looks like now," explained Lukaschuk. Cars and windows were destroyed and a petrol station was also hit.
Zelensky appeals to allies after deadly attacks
Selenskyj explained that Ukraine needed more air defense systems and weapons with a longer range to stop further Russian attacks. Officials from the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv also reported night-time attacks in which two civilians were killed.
The Ukrainian president has also repeatedly demanded permission from the allies to use the supplied Western weapons against targets deep within Russian territory, such as military airports. "We are actively discussing all of this with our partners at all levels," said the head of state.
Up to now, the Ukrainian military has only been allowed to use heavy weapons in the frontline area and east of Kharkiv in the border region with Russia, because the allies are concerned about becoming too involved in the war with Russia. When attacking deep in the Russian hinterland, Ukraine uses drones, which do not have the same explosive effect as cruise missiles or rockets.
