Moscow: District of Chassiv Yar captured

Russian soldiers had "liberated" the Novi district, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced in Moscow on Wednesday. Chassiv Yar is located around ten kilometers from Bachmut, which was captured by Russian troops in May 2023 after long battles. A breakthrough could make it easier for the Russian army to gain access to important mining towns such as Kramatorsk in the Donbass, which are still controlled by Ukraine. Initially, it was not clear whether the Russian soldiers had also succeeded in overcoming a canal in the east of the small town, which had previously served as a natural line of defense for the Ukrainian army.