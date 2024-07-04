More and more holidaymakers want fjords instead of beaches

Mountain air instead of fine dust in the big city

"Coolcation is not just about the weather," says Susanne Andersson from Visit Sweden. "It's about traveling to places that are not only cooler, but also less crowded." Instead of frying on crowded Mediterranean beaches or waiting in line at the Acropolis, quite a few vacationers prefer to swim in a fjord or breathe in the fresh mountain air on a hike.