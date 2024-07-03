Kevin Stöger in Going
Europe’s best passing machine boxes away last frustrations
Professional footballer Kevin Stöger worked out with personal coach Björn Schulz at the Stanglwirt in Going to get rid of the last of his frustration at not being selected for the EURO. Europe's best passing machine also got himself fit for his new club Mönchengladbach with a 20-kilometer mountain run covering 1460 meters of altitude.
Kevin Stöger was the most intensively discussed personnel decision by Austria team boss Ralf Rangnick before the European Championship. Many experts and fans did not understand why the midfielder did not make the squad after an outstanding season with Bochum. After all, the Upper Austrian was the best player in the top five leagues in Europe in terms of key passes (127) and preparatory actions for shots on goal (231). As Bochum's relegation superhero, he also had a huge chest.
"I would get too many cards"
But the 30-year-old has long since put it behind him and worked off the last of his frustration during boxing training with personal coach Björn Schulz at the Stanglwirt in Going. The Steyr-born fighter enjoys working out in the ring: "You block everything out, you're completely in the tunnel. A few rounds of boxing really gets you in shape. That also helps you." Smiling postscript: "But I can't take that aggression onto the pitch, I'd get too many cards."
Shone at the Kaiserkrone Speed Trail
In pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton, he and Schulz form an almost unbeatable duo. They also shone in the Kaiserkrone Speed Trail. The friends ran the 20.6-kilometre mountain run with a whopping 1460 meters of elevation gain in 3:46:52 hours. Stöger says: "At the Stanglwirt, of course, I also worked off the plan that Gladbach gave me. But I also know what is good for me personally. I'm always happy when I can train with Björn. It's always a lot of fun. And I'm fit afterwards."
Psychic abilities
Stöger's pre-season training with his new club Mönchengladbach begins next week. Schulz, who works with numerous top athletes and celebrities, also has clairvoyant abilities. Before the second leg of the relegation play-off in Düsseldorf (Bochum had lost the first leg 3-0 at home), he wrote to Stöger: "Somehow it can work out! An early goal, then a second and then a Stöger penalty! Never say never!" And, as we know, it got even better. Stöger set up the first two goals, scored the penalty to make it 3:0 and also scored the winner in the penalty shoot-out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
