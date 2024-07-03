Europe’s best passing machine boxes away last frustrations

Psychic abilities

Stöger's pre-season training with his new club Mönchengladbach begins next week. Schulz, who works with numerous top athletes and celebrities, also has clairvoyant abilities. Before the second leg of the relegation play-off in Düsseldorf (Bochum had lost the first leg 3-0 at home), he wrote to Stöger: "Somehow it can work out! An early goal, then a second and then a Stöger penalty! Never say never!" And, as we know, it got even better. Stöger set up the first two goals, scored the penalty to make it 3:0 and also scored the winner in the penalty shoot-out.