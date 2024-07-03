US pilots fly through hurricane “Beryl” here

"Beryl" is heading towards Jamaica and continues to threaten several Caribbean islands, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) based in Miami, Florida. Dangerous currents and heavy surf are expected in the coming days on the Lesser Antilles island chain, in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and along the US east coast, it said. The hurricane has already caused devastation in the south-east of the Caribbean in recent days - there have also been some fatalities.