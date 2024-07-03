Murder of mother: lenient sentence for repentant son

Markus S. (32) shot his own mother with a "Baikal" shotgun in November 2023 - an act of bloodshed that shook the Pinzgau community of Lofer. At the beginning of May 2024, the trained but unemployed nurse explained the crime to the jury in the Salzburg provincial court: "So that she doesn't have to suffer any more because of me," he said, talking about his depression and his addiction to alcohol and medication.