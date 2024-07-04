Two fathers injured
Wild brawl at a party at an elementary school in Graz
Bad scenes at the end-of-year party at an elementary school in Graz: two fathers got into a wild brawl during dismantling, which ended with a hole in the cheek.
The school parties that are currently taking place throughout Styria have one thing in common: in a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere, the end of the school year is reviewed, children can once again show their parents and friends what they have learned and plans for the vacations are made together.
In an elementary school in Graz, however, the celebration escalated last Friday - although it was not so much the celebration itself, but the clean-up after the subsequent party organized by the parents' association.
Police had to intervene
A verbal argument broke out between the mother of one child and the father of another. When the woman's husband intervened, the two fathers initially engaged in a shouting match. Apparently one word led to another and a full-blown brawl ensued. The police had to intervene and calm the brawlers down. "Both men sustained injuries to their faces during the altercation", reports police spokesman Fritz Grundnig.
Biting like Mike Tyson once was
According to "Krone" information, one father even bit the other in the cheek in Mike Tyson style during the altercation, so violently that the wound had to be stitched up in hospital. The police are currently questioning witnesses. Once the investigations have been completed, both men (40 from Graz and 45 from the Graz area) will be reported to the public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.