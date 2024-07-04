Vorteilswelt
Two fathers injured

Wild brawl at a party at an elementary school in Graz

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 06:00

Bad scenes at the end-of-year party at an elementary school in Graz: two fathers got into a wild brawl during dismantling, which ended with a hole in the cheek.

The school parties that are currently taking place throughout Styria have one thing in common: in a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere, the end of the school year is reviewed, children can once again show their parents and friends what they have learned and plans for the vacations are made together.

In an elementary school in Graz, however, the celebration escalated last Friday - although it was not so much the celebration itself, but the clean-up after the subsequent party organized by the parents' association.

Police had to intervene
A verbal argument broke out between the mother of one child and the father of another. When the woman's husband intervened, the two fathers initially engaged in a shouting match. Apparently one word led to another and a full-blown brawl ensued. The police had to intervene and calm the brawlers down. "Both men sustained injuries to their faces during the altercation", reports police spokesman Fritz Grundnig.

Biting like Mike Tyson once was
According to "Krone" information, one father even bit the other in the cheek in Mike Tyson style during the altercation, so violently that the wound had to be stitched up in hospital. The police are currently questioning witnesses. Once the investigations have been completed, both men (40 from Graz and 45 from the Graz area) will be reported to the public prosecutor's office.

Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
