Wild brawl at a party at an elementary school in Graz

Biting like Mike Tyson once was

According to "Krone" information, one father even bit the other in the cheek in Mike Tyson style during the altercation, so violently that the wound had to be stitched up in hospital. The police are currently questioning witnesses. Once the investigations have been completed, both men (40 from Graz and 45 from the Graz area) will be reported to the public prosecutor's office.