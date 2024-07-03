“Leonore Gewessler is Herbert Kickl of the Greens!”

ÖVP wants to "build bridges"

With the FPÖ, a right-wing party has been on the rise for months, but established and new parties to the left of center are also pushing their way into the National Council. Recently, there has been a feeling that the ÖVP has been repeatedly veering to the right, for example with the proposed Leitkultur or the payment card for asylum seekers. Stocker replies: "The Leitkultur is something that is worth stating. We don't want to leave this issue to the right or the left." Society is being pulled apart by the extreme left and right fringes. There therefore needs to be a force that brings the issues together and builds bridges. "And that is the center."