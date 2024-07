Explosive! Stadium climber not the first incident

Last Saturday, a man from Osnabrück was spotted under the roof of the Dortmund stadium during the round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark (2:0). The police kept him under surveillance until the end of the match, when a special task force finally removed the 21-year-old from the roof structure. According to his own statements, the man wanted to take photos from above. After the incident at the Germany match, UEFA announced that it was reviewing the security measures.