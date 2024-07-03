Win tickets
Experience “3 Pecoraros” in the Burgarena Finkenstein
The father is a celebrated state opera tenor and chamber singer. The son studied piano, percussion and singing in the USA and Austria and was a keyboardist with the "Seern": together as "Pecoraro & Pecoraro", they ensure a euphoric audience at grandiose shows. Mario's son Oscar is now the third generation to join them on stage. We are giving away tickets for the absolute concert highlight of the "Three Pecoraros" on July 19 in the Burgarena Finkenstein!
"Pecoraro & Pecoraro" choose their concert dates very carefully. The shows, whether in Vienna or Vorarlberg, are always sold out in no time at all. In 2024, the absolute concert highlight will be on July 19. The Pecoraros will be performing on one of the most beautiful open-air stages in Austria, in Finkenstein in Carinthia near the glamorous Wörtersee lake.
Three generations together on stage
Three generations are on stage together. Mario pulls the strings. He sings and hosts the show with great routine and ease and writes all of his own compositions. For example, the Italophile song "Bambina", which he performs together with his father Herwig. It really gets everyone's heart pumping.
Or the song "Gates of time", which Mario wrote for his son Oscar. In the middle section of the song, you can hear a saxophone and a young man called Oscar Pecoraro "takes over" the stage. He is studying saxophone in Vienna and is blessed with the talent of his father and grandfather.
The musical spectrum ranges from classical music to pop/rock and jazz. Pecoraro & Pecoraro take their audience effortlessly across all genres with a magnificent orchestra. From Vienna to Italy, England, Spain, South America and New York. From the stages of the most renowned opera houses to the "smoky jazz pub".
And, especially for all Carinthian fans and visitors, Mario has arranged and dedicated two songs for this event in tribute to the great Carinthian and Austrian Udo Jürgens. Mario Pecoraro: "He was a great man and always a role model in many ways. He also sat at the piano, covered a broad musical spectrum and played with orchestra ..."
Take part & win concert tickets
The audience is always completely thrilled by the three Pecoraros. Standing ovations and several encores follow and tears flow regularly ...
"Krone" readers now have the chance to be there live at the concert highlight in the Burgarena Finkenstein. We are giving away 4x2 tickets for the "Drei Pecoraros" on July 19 (concert starts at 8 pm, admission from 6 pm). Simply fill out the form to take part. The closing date for entries is July 11, 2024, 9 am.
