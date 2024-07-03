Experience “3 Pecoraros” in the Burgarena Finkenstein

The father is a celebrated state opera tenor and chamber singer. The son studied piano, percussion and singing in the USA and Austria and was a keyboardist with the "Seern": together as "Pecoraro & Pecoraro", they ensure a euphoric audience at grandiose shows. Mario's son Oscar is now the third generation to join them on stage. We are giving away tickets for the absolute concert highlight of the "Three Pecoraros" on July 19 in the Burgarena Finkenstein!