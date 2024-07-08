Talents of tomorrow
Shaping the future with talent and precision
David Domjan is a convincing example of the effectiveness of modern training methods at BFI Burgenland. By winning the provincial apprentice competition, he was not only able to demonstrate his skills at the recent national carpentry apprentice competition, but also show how far you can get with the right support and training.
He took an impressive 6th place in the 3rd year group among Austria's best young talents in carpentry technology with a focus on planning. This success underlines the importance of practical apprenticeship training, which is a top priority at BFI Burgenland.
What you can expect from the inter-company apprenticeship training
The inter-company apprenticeship training in cooperation with the AMS Burgenland offers young people the unique opportunity to gain practical experience in a supportive environment and to be accompanied by experienced trainers. This not only imparts knowledge, but also promotes personal and professional development. Find out more about this form of trainingHERE.
It is also possible to complete the vocational baccalaureate parallel to the apprenticeship. This offer is aimed at anyone who wants to improve their career prospects by gaining additional qualifications. The vocational baccalaureate not only opens up further educational paths, but also strengthens professional competence and an understanding of complex interrelationships. Find out more about the opportunities offered by the vocational baccalaureate.
The path David has chosen is open to anyone who is ready to take their future into their own hands. With the support of programs such as the inter-company apprenticeship and the vocational baccalaureate, BFI Burgenland offers young people not just an education, but a life-changing experience. Visit bfi-burgenland.at to find out more about the educational programs on offer and how BFI Burgenland can support you on the road to success.
