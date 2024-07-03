Vorteilswelt
Basketball turmoil

President resigned, the clubs are divided

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 17:00

He had often thought about it out loud. But the timing came as a surprise. Gerald Martens has resigned as president of the Austrian Basketball Association. It is no coincidence that this happened just a few weeks after the 3x3 team missed out on an Olympic ticket. But there are now a number of unresolved issues within the association. And the clubs are divided.

comment0 Kommentare

"Our main goal was to reach the Olympic Games with the 3x3 team, but we didn't achieve that," Martens admits openly. During his five years in office, the entrepreneur was often criticized for neglecting "classic" basketball.

Klosterneuburg's chairman Sallomon praises Martens, but also sees shortcomings.
Klosterneuburg's chairman Sallomon praises Martens, but also sees shortcomings.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Jasmin Walter)

"Basically, it was positive to try 3x3 at the beginning when this sport is new," said Klosterneuburg's chairman Werner Sallomon, "but what I didn't like was that they were a little careless with the league."

St. Pölten manager Stefan Worenz echoes this sentiment: "The media did a good job, 3x3 brought the clubs an increase in young talent. But we as clubs are also happy when the focus is on the classic 5 vs. 5."

St. Pölten manager Stefan Worenz (right) would like to see more focus on "classic" basketball again
St. Pölten manager Stefan Worenz (right) would like to see more focus on "classic" basketball again
(Bild: SKN St. Pölten)

"I was never a big critic of 3x3, I also thought the integration of the league into the association made sense," says Traiskirchen's managing director Paul Handler, "a lot of positive things have happened in recent years, even during Corona, Martens has always been involved."

Traiskirchen's managing director Paul Handler (right) sums it up positively.
Traiskirchen's managing director Paul Handler (right) sums it up positively.
(Bild: Arkadia Traiskirchen)

However, the outgoing president also has to put up with the accusation that he has not "built up" a successor: Because Martens resigned along with three of his successors, a new election of the entire board is necessary. Upper Austrian basketball president Karl Winkler is taking over on an interim basis. However, the 69-year-old is not available for anything else. A meeting is to be held this week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Burgstaller
Stefan Burgstaller
