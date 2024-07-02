Jose Mourinho on tour in Austria with Fenerbahce

Austria or Australia?

There are also two hot Fener test matches coming up at the Merkur Arena in Graz next week: on July 10 against the Croatians from Hajduk Split and on July 13 against RC Strasbourg from France with ex-Sturm star Emanuel Emegha. The "Fener" stars will train and relax at the resort in Waltersdorf until the test matches. Mourinho himself is said to have enquired about the spa area in advance. The Turkish runners-up, who have 12.9 million followers on "X" (formerly Twitter), will have four of their own chefs cooking - halal, of course, for the many Muslims in the squad. The bus that camp organizer Kian Walizadeh and his team from "IFCS" organized for Mourinho and Co. was specially branded for 12,000 euros. "Only for the duration of the camp, but we don't have to pay for that," laughs Walizadeh.