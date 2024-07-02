Bird nesting sites destroyed despite protection period

Once planted, now uprooted

According to local councillor Markus Steindl, this justification is incomprehensible: "The hedges were once planted by ÖBB itself and are now being ripped out again. And this along one of the most beautiful and busiest cycle paths in Carinthia. Instead of beautiful greenery, there are now bare walls. What's more, the vegetation is still there on the inside, which is also a functional argument."