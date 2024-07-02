Fenerbahce in camp
Geographical weaknesses – but Mourinho is here!
Watch out if you are a guest at the Spa Styria Resort in Bad Waltersdorf! The Turkish cult club Fenerbahce Istanbul landed at the Thalerhof in Graz today, Tuesday, and then traveled to the camp in Eastern Styria. On board: of course the Special One, coach Jose Mourinho!
Fenerbahce are relying on good Styrian air and conditions for their summer preparations under the Portuguese cult coach. Until July 13, old master Edin Dzeko and Co., who have a combined market value of 200 million euros, will be sweating it out on the lush green pitches in Bad Waltersdorf.
Test matches are also on the program. Saturday's game in Südstadt against Admira, thousands of ticket requests (mainly from the Turkish side) have reportedly already been received. A crowd of 7000 is expected. The Merkur Arena in Graz will be the venue for two big test matches next week: on July 10 against Hajduk Split and on July 13 against RC Strasbourg from France.
Australia or Austria?
The advertising effect in Styria is of course considerable thanks to Fenerbahce's visit to the camp. The Turkish club has over 12 million followers on Instagram and Mourinho is one of the best-known soccer coaches in the world. Except for the faux pas made by the Turkish media team: According to "Fener's" social media department, the "Australia tour" has recently started instead of the Austria tour.
