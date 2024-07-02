Demand for childcare continues to rise

Governor Markus Wallner and education officer Barbara Schöbi-Fink (both ÖVP) presented the annual report on the childcare situation in Vorarlberg on Tuesday, and the figures speak for themselves. More and more parents want to have their children looked after away from home. There has been a particularly high increase in the number of under-threes: 34.7 percent of children in this group were looked after externally last year. "We had some catching up to do here, and now we are in third place compared to the rest of the country," explained Wallner.