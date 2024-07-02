After immunity ruling
Donald Trump is trying to have his conviction in New York overturned following the Supreme Court's decision on the immunity issue. Just a few hours after the Supreme Court's decision, Trump's lawyers took steps and sent a letter to the responsible judge in New York.
According to reports from the New York Times and CNN, the lawyers also asked the judge to postpone the sentencing hearing scheduled for July 11. Trump's team is citing the recent decision of the US Supreme Court, according to which US presidents enjoy extensive protection from prosecution for official acts in office.
The move by Trump's lawyers was to be expected and is likely to be futile, but could at least delay the announcement of the sentence due to the subsequent legal steps.
Guilty verdicts due to payments of hush money
A few weeks ago, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts by the jury in the trial over the concealment of hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels in New York. It was the first time in the history of the United States that a former president was convicted of a criminal offense. In the worst-case scenario, Trump could face several years in prison.
In another criminal case against the Republican, Trump's lawyers had appealed to the Supreme Court to clarify the question of whether former presidents can be prosecuted for actions in office. The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that extensive immunity applies to the official actions of US presidents.
Many questions still unanswered
The decision is likely to turn the election fraud proceedings against Trump in Washington on its head and also have an impact on similar proceedings against the 78-year-old in the state of Georgia. The consequences for the proceedings for taking secret government documents in Florida are also still open.
However, the New York case is different because it primarily concerns Trump's actions as a presidential candidate before the 2016 election. Trump had already failed in the past with the argument that the case concerned his presidency.
