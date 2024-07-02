SJ members can stay with SPÖ Vorarlberg

"Babler and Leiter have capitulated"

"The bourgeoisie have used the public smear campaign against any solidarity with Palestine as alleged anti-Semitism or support for terrorism to unleash a wave of racism against Muslims and refugees," says Sonja Kopf. The crisis of the system is to be dumped on the workers and the youth with savings and wage cuts. The SPÖ party leadership nationwide under Andi Babler and in Vorarlberg under Mario Leiter had completely capitulated to this logic.