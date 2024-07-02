Hours-long rescue operation in the Schladminger Tauern

Search from two sides

The mountain rescuers from Kleinsölk also set off at the same time from the other side of the valley in miserable weather conditions. "We didn't know the exact location of the emergency, so we had to try to reach the injured hiker from two sides as quickly as possible," says Kaserer. "We managed another shuttle flight, which not only brought us mountain rescuers, but also a special stretcher and ropes to the mountain."