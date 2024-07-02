Hiker crashes
Hours-long rescue operation in the Schladminger Tauern
"It was not a day for a long-distance hike in the Schladminger Tauern in these adverse conditions!" - Thomas Kaserer and his mountain rescue colleagues had to search for a fallen hiker in Upper Styria for hours into the night on Monday. She was rescued.
At around 5 p.m., the manager of the Preintalerhütte hut (1656 meters above sea level) alerted the mountain rescue team. According to initial information, a person had fallen 200 meters over a snowfield in the area of the 2326-meter-high Rettingscharte and was seriously injured. The hut host had been informed by a companion of the injured person.
Rescuers had to climb up on foot
"The weather conditions were not ideal. We tried to reach the scene of the emergency by helicopter, but unfortunately we were unable to do so. The first mountain rescue teams, including our doctor, were then brought to the fog line by helicopter," says head of operations Thomas Kaserer, describing the challenges. From there, the rescuers climbed 500 meters further up on foot.
In the meantime, the remaining rescuers were transported as far as possible along passable paths with the support of the Untertal/Rohrmoos volunteer fire department. They then had to continue on foot for around three hours towards the scene of the accident.
Search from two sides
The mountain rescuers from Kleinsölk also set off at the same time from the other side of the valley in miserable weather conditions. "We didn't know the exact location of the emergency, so we had to try to reach the injured hiker from two sides as quickly as possible," says Kaserer. "We managed another shuttle flight, which not only brought us mountain rescuers, but also a special stretcher and ropes to the mountain."
We appeal to people to be sensible when planning tours. Yesterday, with its adverse weather conditions, was not a day for long-distance hikes in the Schladminger Tauern.
Thomas Kaserer, Bergrettung
Critical condition of both hikers
After almost two and a half hours, the injured hiker was located by the first mountain rescue team. The doctor and mountain rescuers treated the hiker, who was severely hypothermic and injured. She was then taken to the Preintaltalerhütte. There, the condition of her companion also deteriorated. "Her condition was critical. Shortly after dark, the ÖAMTC Christophorus 14 emergency helicopter had to be called out," says head of operations Thomas Kaserer.
A total of 37 members of the Schladming and Kleinsölk mountain rescue teams were involved in the operation, supported by the Untertal/Rohrmoos fire department, the Alpine police and the helicopter crews.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
