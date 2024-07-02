Lustenau’s small squad worries new coach Brenner

Anger about the squad

However, coach Brenner is not at all satisfied with the current (too small) squad size of just 14 outfield players. "Yes, I openly admit that I would like to have more players, but that's not up to me. We're short of personnel. That doesn't make it any easier, of course, but I'm trying to make the best of the situation." Brenner has already learned to improvise during his short time in charge.

After all, the training conditions are anything but good due to all the rain and the resulting soaked pitches. "The pitch breaks down quickly because the ground is very deep. Nevertheless, we complete training sessions of a high quality. The workload is good, I'm satisfied, I can also see steps forward. The boys understand what I want from them and how I want soccer to be played."