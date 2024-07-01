4,600 offensive posts in the European Championship group stage

Mostly players the victims

Around 94 percent of the flagged posts contained general insults. 4.5 percent of the posts reviewed were racist and 1.5 percent were homophobic abuse. In most cases (74 percent), the players were victimized. 15 percent of the messages reviewed were directed against the coaches, 7 percent against the teams and around 4 percent against the referees. According to UEFA, the teams most affected were Belgium, Croatia, Ukraine and the Netherlands.