Medical studies: fewer applications, more places

A lower score on the test is sufficient for this. Applicants do not necessarily have to be among the best candidates at the respective university, but "only" have to achieve a performance of 75 percent of the result of all applicants who applied (and be among the best applicants within the respective contingent of dedicated study places). This system already existed in the past - but only the Austrian Armed Forces made use of it (with ten places). Now significantly more institutions are using it.