F1 excitement: “Max didn’t drive in front of his car”

However, the stewards even handed world champion Verstappen a hefty 10-second penalty, clearly putting the blame on the Red Bull star. "I wouldn't have seen any clear fault to give either of them a penalty," the two-time Le Mans winner disagrees, "but I always try to be on the side of: let them race! That just means it can be a bit rough." Norris first indicated right before the crash, then steered left - could Verstappen even see him? "Max knew for sure that he was there."