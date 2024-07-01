Vorteilswelt
But the victim was clever

Driver fled after crash on traffic circle

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 18:35

At excessive speed, a 30-year-old in his van sped into a traffic circle in Leonding on Monday morning, collided with the car of a 33-year-old and then simply drove off. However, the injured 33-year-old had the presence of mind to note down the license plate number of the van.

comment0 Kommentare

Early in the morning, at around 6 a.m. on Monday, there was a crash at the so-called Trixner traffic circle in Leonding. A 33-year-old man from the Linz-Land district was driving his car there. According to the police, he stopped in front of the traffic circle and only drove in when the traffic allowed it.

A Hungarian (30, also from Linz-Land) probably behaved differently. According to witnesses, the 30-year-old raced into the traffic circle at excessive speed. The two vehicles crashed, causing the 33-year-old's vehicle to spin on its own axis.

Quick reaction
The Hungarian stopped briefly, but then apparently drove on without inquiring about the 33-year-old's state of health. However, he reacted quickly and noted the van's license plate number.

This enabled the 30-year-old to be identified: He is now facing charges. His opponent in the accident, the 33-year-old, was injured and taken to the accident hospital in Linz.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
