Prices in the EU rose faster than wages

Experts: "There is a need to catch up in terms of wage development"

WSI researchers Thilo Janssen and Malte Lübke believe that the crisis has not yet been overcome from an employee perspective. "They have borne the brunt of the real income losses associated with the energy price shock resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine." There is "still some catching up to do" in terms of wage development. After all, consumer prices have risen permanently, they just haven't risen as quickly since the wave of inflation came to an end.