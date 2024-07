Wimbledon: Sabalenka out injured

After a last attempt in training, she had to throw in the towel on Monday afternoon. She was due to play her first match a little later against Emina Bektas from the USA. Erika Andreyeva (RUS) will now play instead.

Alexandrova also not taking part

Sabalenka had already indicated at the weekend that she did not know whether she would be fit in time. Russian number 22 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova had already had to withdraw due to illness. Former US Open winner Emma Raducanu will now face a lucky loser in Renata Zarazua (MEX).