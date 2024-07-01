Croatia increases highway toll by ten percent

According to the highway company HAC, the seasonal toll prices were introduced in 2017. However, they have not been applied in the last four years (during and after the corona crisis) as one of the measures to support citizens and the economy during the tourist season, it said.

40 percent of annual traffic in summer months

In Croatia, around 40 percent of the total annual traffic volume is handled in the summer months, and on some highways the number of vehicles increases up to threefold in summer compared to the rest of the year. "As a result, the costs for maintenance, safety, monitoring and traffic management increase significantly in the summer months," explained the road operator.