Secret revealed
ÖVP hopeful Plakolm loves this fireman
When Cupid's arrow hits the mark: ÖVP State Secretary Claudia Plakolm has recently been touring the country with her partner. He is a fireman, mayor and also Plakolm's party colleague. The "Krone" knows their "sweet" details and secrets - private photos included.
These are turbulent days for ÖVP State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm. On Monday, it was announced that she is heading the Upper Austrian state list for the National Council elections together with ÖVP party chairman August Wöginger. The Upper Austrian will also have a prominent place on the ÖVP federal list, which is to be presented this week.
On Saturday, the ÖVP's young hopeful was also re-elected as leader of the Young ÖVP with 99.5 percent of the vote. However, she was not only 100 percent happy with the result, but also with her company at the JVP federal conference.
Attentive eyes were not only on Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Club Chairman August Wöginger and General Secretary Christian Stocker, who were all seated to the right of the new-old JVP leader, but also on the gentleman to her left.
For the first time, the young political hopeful of the conservatives took her partner Christoph Bauer with her to a major public event. He then continued to tour the country alongside the ÖVP politician.
He was born in 1990, is a professional firefighter, party colleague and mayor of Neustift im Mühlkreis in Upper Austria, not far from the border with Germany.
Plakolm's partner grew up with three siblings on a farm in Upper Austria, is a trained vehicle technician and also volunteers as commander of the Rannariedl volunteer fire department.
For Plakolm, however, he is one thing above all: "He is one more reason to always enjoy going home to the Mühlviertel," reveals the State Secretary for Youth and Digitalization.
The two are said to have been secretly dating for a year and a half and have now officially admitted to the "Krone" newspaper: "Yes, we're fixed" ...
