"Verstappen and Norris crash with announcements: Max Verstappen and Lando Norris fight for victory in the Grand Prix with over-hard bandages. Shortly before the end, the world champion and the McLaren driver collide: George Russell uses the free lane to win. The winner screams his "Yabadabadoo" into the helmet microphone with a verve as if he had won the Formula 1 World Championship and not just the eleventh race of the year."