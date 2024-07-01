International press:
“Have exceeded the limits of what is permissible”
George Russell has surprisingly won the Austrian Grand Prix. The 26-year-old Mercedes driver benefited on Sunday in Spielberg from an overly risky driving style by three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen. The international press writes:
Great Britain:
"The Sun:
"Despite his victory, Russell remains seventh in the overall standings after eleven races. He will hope to build on this victory at his home race next weekend when Formula 1 heads to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix."
"Daily Mail:
"George Russell has won the Austrian Grand Prix - the dramatic victor after an accident knocked Lando Norris and Max Verstappen out of the race as they duelled for victory time after time."
"The Guardian:
"Long the closest of friends, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen saw their relationship seriously tested, a brotherly romance that ended badly in the blistering heat of the Styrian mountains at the Austrian Grand Prix, a reminder that when the visor goes down, winning is ultimately everything and sometimes this comes at a price."
"The Telegraph:
"George Russell took a dramatic victory at the Austrian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided as they duelled for the lead with just seven laps remaining."
Spain:
"Marca:
"Against all predictions, George Russell took victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, his second in Formula 1 after Brazil 2022. The Briton on Mercedes benefited from the accident between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who this time fought a truly epic duel."
"Mundo Deportivo ":
"The world championship gets mixed up in Austria: Norris and Verstappen collide, giving the win to Russell and a podium to Sainz!"
"As":
"Verstappen and Norris fall out of character and knock themselves out of the race. Russell takes the win and Sainz a podium."
Italy:
"Corriere dello Sport:
"A truly furious Lando Norris went after Max Verstappen for the contact between the two seven laps from the end of the Austrian Grand Prix. An unexpected accident that forced the Briton to retire and dropped the Dutch world champion to fifth place."
"Gazzetta dello Sport:
"The Englishman of Mercedes is great by seizing the chance to win a Grand Prix that was dominated by Verstappen and Norris, but who eliminated each other a few laps from the finish."
"Tuttosport:
"The Dutchman and the Briton knock each other out of the race and the Mercedes driver repays them with the second victory of his career."
France:
"L'Équipe:
"Max Verstappen and Lando Norris outdid each other with their momentum at the Austrian Grand Prix and their duel was epic. But they overstepped the mark and were penalized, all the better for George Russell."
Germany:
"FAZ:
"Verstappen and Norris crash with announcements: Max Verstappen and Lando Norris fight for victory in the Grand Prix with over-hard bandages. Shortly before the end, the world champion and the McLaren driver collide: George Russell uses the free lane to win. The winner screams his "Yabadabadoo" into the helmet microphone with a verve as if he had won the Formula 1 World Championship and not just the eleventh race of the year."
"SZ ":
"Russell benefits from the world champion's crash: after a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, Mercedes driver George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix. However, world champion Verstappen dragged himself to the finish line in fifth place after a self-inflicted crash at the Red Bull home race in Spielberg."
"Bild ":
"Mercedes miracle after Verstappen crash: what a drama in Styria. When two fight, the Brit is happy! George Russell (26) wins the Austrian Grand Prix. Mercedes takes its first win of the season ... and only had to watch as Max Verstappen (26) and Lando Norris (24) ruined each other's race."
Switzerland:
"Blick ":
"When two quarrel, the third is happy. Russell wins his second Formula 1 GP in Spielberg (Austria) in front of 100,000 fans after 2022 in Brazil. The Mercedes Brit owes this to Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who have a friendship off the track."
"Tages Anzeiger":
"Verstappen fights back with everything he's got - then it bangs hard. The Dutchman looks like the clear winner in Spielberg. But then he gets nervous, his team makes a mistake and there is a collision with an opponent."
