Foundation for children

This year, the choice fell on Ralf Rangnick. The jury, consisting of Doris Fitschen, Horst Hrubesch, Lutz Pfannenstiel, Martin Schäfer as a representative of the Federal Foreign Office and the last German European champion coach Berti Vogts, agreed on the Austrian team manager not only because of his outstanding work before and during the European Championship, but also for his social commitment. Eight years ago, Rangnick set up a foundation for children, particularly in the field of education. Roland Bischof presented Rangnick with the award during a national team training session at the European Championships.