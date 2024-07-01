Residents cut off from the outside world

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred in the municipality of Eben am Achensee near an inn. The Achensee road (B 181) was mired over a length of around 35 meters and a height of four meters. The mudslide displaced the road and the road had to be completely closed in both directions. Several mudslides also occurred in Auffach in the municipality of Wildschönau (district of Kufstein).