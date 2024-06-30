Jude Bellingham:
“Feeling like you’ve let your country down”
Jude Bellingham's dream goal in injury time saved the Three Lions in stoppage time, where Harry Kane scored to secure a 2-1 win against Slovakia. Read what the two goalscorers and other protagonists had to say after the final whistle here.
Gareth Southgate (England manager):
"For a young team, they showed great patience when it would have been easier to move the ball quicker. In the end it was an old-fashioned throw-in. We will continue to be questioned and we understand that, but we have some qualities that have kept us in the competition. I'm so proud of the attitude and leadership the players have shown. With Harry (Kane) and Jude (Bellingham), we looked at how they were physically with 15 minutes to go and wondered if we could freshen up those positions. But we know what these players can do and that's why we kept them on."
Francesco Calzona (Slovakia team manager):
"I'm proud, we played a great game against a world-class team and one of the favorites. We conceded very little to England, we almost got through. Unfortunately, we didn't make it. I told my players that they did a great job, they were fantastic. We were on a par with all our opponents, played attacking soccer and had chances to score. They're all very disappointed because we were so close to making it, but that's soccer."
Harry Kane (England captain and goalscorer):
"At the European Championships you have to find a way to win - that's what we did. Of course we can play better, but this is a business where results count. We can enjoy it now."
Jude Bellingham (England goalscorer):
"You're 30 seconds away from going home, you feel like you've let your country down and one shot and it's all great. It's a feeling I don't want to have, but when it comes it's a great feeling. Playing for England is a great thing, but it's also a lot of pressure. Being on the pitch and scoring goals is a release for me, it's a very happy moment. We'll see what that goal was worth in two weeks' time."
Milan Škriniar (Slovakia captain):
"It's hard to find the right words. We are all very sad. We were so close. England have quality, they pushed us and then suddenly Bellingham scored. It hurts that we conceded a goal in the very last minute. We were maybe 30 seconds short of victory. But I'm really proud of the whole team. We were ready to rewrite Slovakia's history. But I hope we come back stronger."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
