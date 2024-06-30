“Feeling like you’ve let your country down”

Gareth Southgate (England manager):

"For a young team, they showed great patience when it would have been easier to move the ball quicker. In the end it was an old-fashioned throw-in. We will continue to be questioned and we understand that, but we have some qualities that have kept us in the competition. I'm so proud of the attitude and leadership the players have shown. With Harry (Kane) and Jude (Bellingham), we looked at how they were physically with 15 minutes to go and wondered if we could freshen up those positions. But we know what these players can do and that's why we kept them on."