“We are getting better and better”

Captain's armband handed over

"So we know the people involved, but we would have preferred an external solution," admits Manuel Empl, who is approaching the final year of his career and is therefore already handing over the captain's armband to Josef Viertler. His summary of the champions: "The last two seasons, starting with the coach, everything came together. A little bit of luck was also involved. And we were very hard-working and trained a lot."