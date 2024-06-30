Cucumber war and trouble spot

Text about the effects of war

The high-flyer, however, is Sila: the teacher and author, who was born in Sarajevo in 1981 and now lives in Germany, uses an autofictional, tragicomic, laconic and brutal approach to the effects of the Bosnian war for "Tag, an dem meine Mutter verrückt wurde" ("The Day My Mother Went Mad"), in which his first-person narrator vehemently confronts the intergenerational threat. Result: Ingeborg Bachmann Prize of the City of Klagenfurt (€25,000).