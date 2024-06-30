Formula 3
Wurz only 27th at home race in Spielberg
Austria's motorsport hopeful Charlie Wurz failed to finish higher than 27th in the Formula 3 race in Spielberg. After a botched qualifying session (26th), the 18-year-old had to settle at the back of the 30-car field at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday due to a number of problems.
Meanwhile, British Williams junior Luke Browning celebrated a commanding start-finish victory in the supporting program of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.
Wurz was unable to make the most of his home advantage, having finished 20th in the sprint the day before. "I raced here for the first time four years ago. With the fans behind me, I might be able to push even harder," said the Monegasque by choice in the APA interview. As qualifying is of great importance in Formula 3, the weekend was over early on for Wurz. Unlike his rivals, Wurz had to pit once in the main race, and in the meantime he had finished 20th.
Liberation blow missed
The son of former Formula 1 driver Alexander Wurz thus missed out on the hoped-for liberation after finishing in the points once in the first five races with a fifth place in Australia. The red-white-red hopeful with F1 ambitions is currently 18th in the rankings. Wurz will continue his first Formula 3 season at the traditional Silverstone circuit next weekend, just like in the premier class, before heading to Budapest/Hungary, Spa-Francorchamps/Belgium and Monza/Italy for the season finale.
