Wurz only 27th at home race in Spielberg

Wurz was unable to make the most of his home advantage, having finished 20th in the sprint the day before. "I raced here for the first time four years ago. With the fans behind me, I might be able to push even harder," said the Monegasque by choice in the APA interview. As qualifying is of great importance in Formula 3, the weekend was over early on for Wurz. Unlike his rivals, Wurz had to pit once in the main race, and in the meantime he had finished 20th.