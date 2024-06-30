Rightward shift feared
Parliamentary elections in France have begun
In France, the first round of the decisive parliamentary elections began at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Around 49.3 million registered voters have been called to cast their ballots. Head of state Emmanuel Macron is hoping to increase his relative majority in parliament. Marine Le Pen's right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National (RN) and the new left-wing alliance of the Greens, Communists, Socialists and the Left Party are aiming for a change of government.
Macron's presidency is not at stake in the early election. This could pave the way for the country's first right-wing populist government since the current republic was founded.
In recent polls, the Le Pen party was ahead with up to just under 37%, followed by the left-wing alliance. Macron's forces, which previously had a relative majority in the National Assembly, were trailing in third place. Macron had called the new election following the RN's triumph in the European elections on June 9.
The National Assembly is one of two French chambers of parliament. It is involved in legislation and can topple the government with a vote of no confidence. Should a bloc other than Macron's centrist camp win an absolute majority, Macron would therefore be de facto forced to appoint a prime minister from its ranks.
The 577 seats in the National Assembly are determined according to the majority voting system. In the first round of voting, only a few seats are allocated because an absolute majority of votes is required. In the second round of voting, however, which is usually only contested by the two strongest candidates per constituency, a relative majority of votes is sufficient. The run-off elections will take place on July 7. Voting began earlier in some French overseas territories.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.