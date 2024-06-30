"Krone" commentary
High time for a new “high time”
"Dei hohe Zeit is lang vorüber" (The high time is long gone): this is the sobering beginning of the song that a good 30,000 Austrians sang fervently in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Tuesday - "I Am from Austria", the long since not only secret anthem in which Rainhard Fendrich treats us and our country the way we like it: critically, but lovingly.
"High time" - we hardly know that in sport, for example, beyond the traditional winter disciplines that only attract serious attention in small parts of the world.
And suddenly our national soccer team is performing more brilliantly than ever at the EURO. Led by the clever expert and leader of men Ralf Rangnick, the 66-year-old German who has ennobled himself with his Bayern rejection along with his commitment to our team.
He has something to say, speaking in the "ZIB 2" interview about how he imagines that "in normal life" we treat each other like his team players, "we appreciate, value and recognize each other". This political man is probably also thinking of the politicians, who hopefully hear and understand this.
Fendrich's anthem ends with pride in "Austria".
We can now be proud of Austrian soccer. When will the politicians finally follow suit, when will they also give the country a new "high time"? It would be high time!
Have a nice Sunday with your "Krone"!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.