Herzensmensch duo launches initiative for young people

Met at the "Krone" gala

For the latest "StandUp" initiative, Griesser has teamed up with another person of the heart: Stephanie Venier is a social worker and runs the "Lotse - wohin?" association, which directs people seeking advice to the right social support services in Carinthia. Together, the two are focusing on mental health: "On the one hand, there will be a central point of contact at an e-mail address that people can turn to with their problems; on the other hand, a buddy system will be established next autumn to train teachers and pupils to recognize warning signs at an early stage," explains the committed youngster. This training is to be carried out by partners such as pro mente.