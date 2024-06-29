Alaba honest: “It took everything to be there”

And yet there is still a big drop of bitterness, as Alaba can only watch the ÖFB team's performances from the substitutes' bench. "Of course you always have moments when you'd rather be on the pitch. That's completely normal and will always be my aspiration. On the other hand, I try to support the team as much as I can," said the Viennese. His role has "not changed significantly", Alaba emphasized. "I'm the captain of this team, I want to lead the way and make the difference with my presence."