Carinthian Lions celebrate 70 years with pop star!

"Everyone who comes to the anniversary concert with Thorsteinn Einarsson and his band at Burgarena Finkenstein is also supporting a good cause. The proceeds will benefit several charitable projects," say Lions Carinthia Regional Director Wolfgang Müller and the club presidents. The event starts at 8 p.m., admission opens at 6 p.m. Bonus tickets are available from the Carinthian Lions for 35 euros. Further tickets are available via oeticket.com.