"Fitness anxiety"
European Championship alert! England worried about Bellingham
Title co-favorites England have disappointed so far at the European Championship in Germany. They only made it to the round of 16 with great difficulty - but now the fans of the "Three Lions" have to worry about superstar Jude Bellingham.
"I was completely dead after the Slovenia game," the 20-year-old Real player admitted on the English YouTube show "Lion's Den". The strain was simply far too much for him and many of his teammates to be able to give their best performance at the EURO.
Just an excuse for the angry fans and experts? After the 0-0 draw against Slovenia, the Daily Mail wrote of a "worrying admission", while the Sun even ran the headline "Fitness fears".
42 competitive matches
Because one thing is certain: Bellingham made 42 competitive appearances for Real Madrid last season. He also made six international appearances, half of them in the European Championship group stage.
Bellingham: "I know our performances in the first three games weren't as good as they could have been. But when you're playing for England, the most important thing is not to give up - because you're representing the fans, the country."
Slovakia await in the round of 16 in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. England have a market value of 1.5 billion euros, while Austria's neighbor has a market value of just 156 million euros - even less than Bellingham's 180 million alone!
