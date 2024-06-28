Very large squad
Bulls will clean out their stable
The preparations of runners-up Salzburg are in full swing. Coach Pep Lijnders does not want to have a squad that is too big. There is still plenty of time for transfers.
You can't exactly call it a leisurely start. Neo-Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders is not wasting any time at all at the start of his tenure with the Bulls, letting his squad train every day. Yesterday there were two sessions on the program, and on Friday there will also be training in the morning and afternoon. The first test gallop is scheduled for Saturday (17) when they face Unterhaching in Anif. Every fit player can look forward to playing against the Germans and Lijnders can gather his first match impressions of his squad. Including the Liefering aces and the convalescents, around 30 players were on the pitch in the first sessions. It's not easy for the new coach to get a good overview. The European Championship starters are not even on board yet.
The logical consequence of this is that the Bulls' stable is likely to be thoroughly mucked out over the next few weeks. Some players may leave the club permanently or on loan. Yesterday, it was announced that home-grown Justin Omoregie is moving to Bundesliga rivals Hartberg on loan. "We have a strong academy. Young talents should always have the opportunity to play their way in with us," says Lijnders, who would also welcome further additions and knows what they need: "Players for us must have leadership qualities, hunger and passion."
There is plenty of time to finalize further arrivals and departures. The transfer window in Austria does not close until September 5.
