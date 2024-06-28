Bulls will clean out their stable

You can't exactly call it a leisurely start. Neo-Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders is not wasting any time at all at the start of his tenure with the Bulls, letting his squad train every day. Yesterday there were two sessions on the program, and on Friday there will also be training in the morning and afternoon. The first test gallop is scheduled for Saturday (17) when they face Unterhaching in Anif. Every fit player can look forward to playing against the Germans and Lijnders can gather his first match impressions of his squad. Including the Liefering aces and the convalescents, around 30 players were on the pitch in the first sessions. It's not easy for the new coach to get a good overview. The European Championship starters are not even on board yet.