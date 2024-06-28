Power butt enlightenment
Princess Anne was allowed to leave hospital again
"Dr. Sommer" has enlightened many a teenager in more than 50 years. But when it comes to tips on curves à la Katja Krasavice, the imaginary advisor from "Bravo" has now reached his own limits ...
In the current issue of the teen magazine, there is an article in the "Dr. Sommer" section on the subject of "Everything for the bottom", in which a photo of Katja Krasavice with a bare bottom can be seen. And of all things, the singer discovered it while flicking through the pages - and probably had to smile quite a bit.
"That wasn't sport ..."
Contrary to the description in the magazine, the 27-year-old herself cheekily explained that it wasn't targeted gymnastics exercises that led to Krasavice's firm backside.
"Sorry, Dr. Sommer, that wasn't sport, but 20,000 euros for a Brazilian butt lift," she commented on a photo of the newspaper clipping, which has since been taken offline again.
In fact, this is one of the most dangerous beauty operations in the world. The Brazilian butt lift involves changing the size and shape of the buttocks with the help of autologous fat or hyaluronic acid. For many women, however, the dream of a rounder bottom has already ended fatally - the procedure is considered highly risky. Krasavice now also takes a critical view of the surgery, as she recently revealed.
Proponent of a trend
However, when asked by Bild, the magazine argued that Krasavice of all people was chosen for the butt tips because the rapper feels very comfortable in her body and likes to present herself in a revealing way.
"The article deals with various facets of the bottom as a current beauty trend in society, including the question to readers: 'Is this what I want?", a spokesperson said. Krasavice stands for a famous example and supporter of the trend, which is why she was also depicted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.