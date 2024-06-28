Another appearance?
Kate could also be at THIS event
Princess Kate is back - at least a little. After her return at "Trooping the Color", the birthday parade for King Charles in June, there could soon be another mini-comeback for the Princess of Wales.
Since the beginning of the year, Princess Kate has largely withdrawn from the public eye. The reason for this is cancer, which the 42-year-old made public in March. This made the Princess of Wales' surprise appearance at the "Trooping the Color" parade at the beginning of June all the more delightful for Royal fans.
Next mini comeback?
And rumor has it that there could soon be a reunion with Prince William's wife. Kate is said to be flirting with an appearance at the tennis tournament in Wimbledon.
Kate is a regular guest at the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, not only because she is a big fan of the sport, but also because, as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she always presents the trophies to the winners.
Kate would "love" to be at Wimbledon
So the chances of Kate returning to Wimbledon this year, at least for the finals, are possibly good. Royal expert Emily Andrews is also convinced of this in an interview with Grazia.
"Her treatment is ongoing and will continue for the next few months, but I think she would like to attend the Wimbledon tournament - she is the patron - if she is feeling well," said Andrews.
The Royal expert added that the Princess of Wales admittedly has "good days and bad days" during her cancer treatment.
No official confirmation yet
Deborah Jevans, Chair of the All England Club, had also recently commented on the speculation surrounding Princess Kate's appearance at Wimbledon: "Our priority is clearly that our patron has the time to recover and we will certainly not put pressure on her recovery by speculating whether she will attend this year's tournament."
Jevans also played down the idea of who would present the trophies in the event of Princess Kate's absence. Kensington Palace has also not yet commented on Kate's possible participation.
