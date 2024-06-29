Round of 16 in the ticker
EURO: Switzerland vs. Italy LIVE from 6 pm
Round of 16 at the EURO: Switzerland face Italy. The game kicks off at 6pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Only thanks to a goal in the 98th minute and accompanied by fierce criticism from home did Italy fight their way into the round of 16 at the European Football Championship. The "Squadra Azzurra" still has the chance to become the second team after Spain 2012 to successfully defend the title, but will need a strong improvement in performance in the knockout phase. Switzerland, a confident team that is still unbeaten in the tournament, awaits in Berlin today. Coaching legend Arrigo Sacchi called the recent 1:1 draw against Croatia "a wake-up call", while La Repubblica described the Italians as "fragile". Team boss Luciano Spalletti nevertheless settled accounts with critics and doubters.
But now it's time to deliver, and Spalletti also expects more from his team. "We have players who have the quality to play these games. But we make mistakes that are too trivial. We're better than what we've seen," said the coach optimistically. However, Italy will have to replace defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has been outstanding so far and is suspended for two yellow cards.
A possible early failure after missing out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals would be another low point in the land of the Tifosi, with the glory of the 2021 European Championship title quickly fading. But Spalletti is not thinking about that. "We have one goal in mind," he said. The goal is the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin - the place of longing where the Azzurri became world champions in 2006 and where they will also face Switzerland. The Swiss were beaten 3:0 on their way to the European Championship triumph three years ago, but failed to beat them twice in the subsequent World Cup qualifiers (0:0, 1:1).
Swiss: "A lot of things are working for us so far"
There is great confidence in the Swiss camp after the unconvincing performances of the Italians and their own strong showings in the group stage. "We're really looking forward to the clash," said team boss Murat Yakin. "A lot of things are working for us so far," said the 49-year-old, referring to second place in Group A behind hosts Germany. In the knockout phase, there is of course a "different pressure of expectation", but the team has "enough quality and experience". And they know Italian soccer; six Swiss team players are under contract with clubs from the southern neighboring country.
However, the Swiss rejected the role of favorites. "Italy is the favorite", because "Italy is Italy", said Italy legionnaire Remo Freuler. Michel Aebischer also pointed out very briefly that the opponents were none other than the current European champions. Not only that: they are also four-time world champions and have been unbeaten against Switzerland for 31 years. And the "Squadra Azzurra" has often proven that it can pick up speed quickly despite the headwind.
