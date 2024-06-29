EURO: Switzerland vs. Italy LIVE from 6 pm

A possible early failure after missing out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals would be another low point in the land of the Tifosi, with the glory of the 2021 European Championship title quickly fading. But Spalletti is not thinking about that. "We have one goal in mind," he said. The goal is the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin - the place of longing where the Azzurri became world champions in 2006 and where they will also face Switzerland. The Swiss were beaten 3:0 on their way to the European Championship triumph three years ago, but failed to beat them twice in the subsequent World Cup qualifiers (0:0, 1:1).